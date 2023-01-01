Optician Insights Jaron Smith, Jspecs Inc.

JSpecs Inc started in 2018, simply as a necessity to create a business structure, when I moved from dispensing to repping independent eyewear. As a frame rep for 141 Eyewear, I’ve been given the opportunity to connect with so many amazing Opticians throughout the 8 Midwest states that I cover. I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly on the road and in practices. My mission with JSpecs Inc is to help inspire and motivate the industry, particularly independent Opticians, to be passionate about what they do, to contribute to their communities and help protect and raise the bar for Opticianry. At the start of 2023, I added my own retail component, JSpecs Opticians, to my business organization. I’m so excited to use this added platform to grow and share my own retail business experiences as a mobile Optician/Store Front hybrid with others and to discover new ways for independent Opticians to do their own business in new and innovative ways. I have a lot of exciting ideas I hope to continue to develop through JSpecs! What do you enjoy most about this industry? Hands down the most rewarding part of the industry and being an Optician is serving a person’s eyecare needs. To get a chance to do that with authenticity and a passion for what you do, makes me love being part of the eyecare industry. That care and service comes together from every point within our industry - from the frame rep, lab techs, OD and Optician, frame designers and manufactures, software developers, consulting agencies, trainers and social media content creators to name a few. Opticians have a big responsibility to ensure all the relationships above are the best they can be. At the end of the day, it’s about the experience of getting a good pair of glasses from their Optician. How did you first become involved with opticianry? I started my Opticianry journey back in 1995 when I applied for a part time job at a Binyon’s Eyeworld (ECCA) in Oregon. I trained and worked as an “Eyewear Specialist” and was quickly given the opportunity to pick up more hours working in the one-hour service lab. I loved lab work and all the training I received. I worked my way through the company’s certification to Lab Manager and would serve several locations in the Pacific Northwest. To understand the dynamics of how an eyeglass rx interacts with a frame and how someone wears it, has been the true foundation to giving the best care to my clients all these years. I also later went on to become a General Manager for ECCA stores throughout the PNW and also the Atlanta Metro, when ECCA entered the Georgia market. It was a great ride and I loved building top performing stores and motivating teams to care about what we do. Following that I entered the private practice sector and worked for some great shops and OD’s in Atlanta and then back in Oregon. It’s where I discovered the world of independent brands (both frame and lenses) and vast amounts of options I could learn about and share with clients. Tell me about someone who has influenced your decision to work in the field. The first influencer that inspired me to work in our field was an OD I saw my sophomore year at a Lenscrafters. I remember how professional and kind he was to me and his techs. I also remember the frame stylist choosing a not-so-cool frame for what was my first pair of glasses. I decided after that I wanted to go to school for Optometry. I later discovered that college (and advanced math) wasn’t for me, but the impression was strong enough for me to decide to pursue something within the field. That journey started when I shared that story with the manager that hired me for what became my first optical job. What are you currently working on? As stated above, I’m currently working on building my retail channel, JSpecs Opticians. I hope it can become a successful retail AND a platform to help build up Opticianry. I’m always busy building the independent brands (141 Eyewear and Bajio Sunglasses) I rep for in the 8 states I cover. I tend to always have a little too much on my plate at one time, but that's just how I roll. ;)