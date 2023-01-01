Empowering Families to learn, thrive, and succeed, 2 generations at a time.
Pathfinder Form
Are you a parent ready to take the next step on your journey? Check out our Pathfinder Form.
Explore Our Website
Parent Pathways of NEPA provides parents with the resources and support needed to successfully start and finish an education and training program that will lead to a family-sustaining career. Are you a parent struggling to make ends meet? Education may be your way out!
Currently working with families in: Luzerne County - Lackawanna County - Wyoming County - Susquehanna County - Wayne County
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2023 the dtx company