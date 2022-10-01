Performance Fest 2022

In CI’s twentieth anniversary year, the Performing Arts Program presents Performance Fest 2022, celebrating performance, then and now, featuring CSUCI student talent in collaboration with faculty and guest artists, plus an open mic night with prizes! PA students, faculty, and guest artists revisit defining moments from the past in our lives, in Dance, Music, and Theatre, and beyond!. Along with two award-winning guest artists--Dan Kwong and Joyce Lee--Ci students explore how the past moments have shaped who we are, and reimagine them for today and the future.