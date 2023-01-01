RAECINE TYES
Raecine Tyes is a motivational speaker, author, entrepreneur and success coach. Her books, "Success Looks Good On Me," and "Success Loves Me" express her passion for coaching others to realize their full potential. Ms.Tyes is the founder and producer of an international film festival, as recognized by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of two periodicals. She has enjoyed producing live events for almost three decades. One of her most memorable productions was, "An Evening with Mayor Segarra", held in Hartford, CT.