RAECINE TYES

R﻿aecine Tyes is a motivational speaker, author, entrepreneur and success coach. Her books, "Success Looks Good On Me," and "Success Loves Me" express her passion for coaching others to realize their full potential. M﻿s.Tyes is the founder and producer of an international film festival, as recognized by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of two periodicals. She has enjoyed producing live events for almost three decades. One of her most memorable productions was, "An Evening with Mayor Segarra", held in Hartford, CT.