Donate to Ray St Claire
Ray St Claire (SeeYouInNeverland on Twitch) is undergoing a severe health crisis, facing a painful struggle against Lupus, MCAS, POTS, EDS, and much more. Thank you for donating to help her get the medical help that she needs for her survival!
Join the Rayd Train! A 50-hour charity streaming event full of music and art, with donations going to support Ray in getting the medical help she needs.
Ray St Claire is...
An aspiring PhD psychology student, co-founder and editor of an internationally distributed art magazine, lead art director for a film that was shortlisted for an Oscar, writer, and philanthropist.
She has given hours of service in rehab treatment centers and taught yoga in jails to convicts and juveniles.
She’s a wonderful, loving, and gifted friend, and a vibrant, active member of the Mindful Melodies (AudioPool) and In This Together communities, and has among the biggest hearts of anyone you’ll ever meet.
Ray is also undergoing a severe health crisis and desperately needs our support.
For over 5+ years (though we have learned it has been going on likely for 9+), Ray has faced a variety of symptoms that led to countless doctor appointments and visits to the ER, often with no success. At best doctors couldn’t find anything wrong, would treat her symptoms, then send her home; at worst, she would face implicit bias (racial, socio-cultural, etc.) and be refused service outright.
Ray has little to no immune system and her symptoms can easily trigger at any time resulting in debilitating pain. Her body is extremely reactive to water, her own sweat, air pollutants, and even the sun itself. At times her skin is so bad she can’t wear clothing unless it is very soft high-quality cotton, has to sleep with ice packs and stay in controlled environments without visitation.
She can often be in so much pain that she cannot do simple tasks to take care of herself such as shower, cook, eat or get dressed. She has spent the last 5 years in a cycle of going in and out of hospitals, often many times per month, and the rest of her time bedridden and in isolation–most recently while a global pandemic raged outside.
In late 2020 was the first time that Ray received a medical diagnosis for her illness. She was diagnosed with MCAS - Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, POTS - Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, EDS -Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Sjorgren's Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gastroparesis, Dysphagia, Peripheral Neuropathy, Endometriosis, Adenomyosis, Eczema, Unspecified Connective Tissue Disorder and a rare form of Lupus, all at the age of 29.
She is now 31 and often so sick that she is unable to work or return to school. Her loving partner Alyssa of over 8 years has dedicated her life to helping Ray manage her appointments and tend to her daily needs, all while working full time and attending law school.
By some stroke of luck Ray was able to be referred to a rare auto-immune specialist who in the last two years was finally able to diagnose some of Ray's health issues and begin treatments.
However, many of her medications and treatments are on the cutting edge of medicine and because of the complexity of her illnesses and the constant battle with the for-profit healthcare system and insurance to cover her medical expenses, this has created a significant financial burden on them. Her weekly treatments and medications alone cost anywhere from $650-2500 a month. This does not include any dr visits, specialist fees, lab fees, insurance co-pays, etc.
Yet despite all of this, Ray remains one of the kindest, funniest, and most generous souls you may ever meet.
In July 2021 she dedicated hours of time preparing enough food to cater an In This Together social event for over 30 people, knowing she couldn’t even attend but just wanted the friends she loves to have a great and memorable night.
In return the community celebrated her with a surprise beach gathering in her honor to show their love and appreciation.
She’s always making time to talk to friends, offer advice and support, and be an example of the best of what humanity can be.
Ray desperately needs our support now. Please find it in your heart to donate what you can, no amount is too small, and please share this with anyone and everyone.
Thank you for taking the time to read her story.