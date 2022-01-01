Ridge The Kidd

Ridge The Kidd is the next to come, people can scream and shout his music. Coming out of Lewisburg Tennessee, he has a lot on his plate childhood wasn’t terrible but the obstacles growing up weren’t so easy, through the heartbreak and drug abuse it was a long journey, he then decided to give his all to music with being a huge fan of it from a super young age. His biggest inspirations come from Michael Jackson, to Kevin Gates, The Kidd Laroi and really so many more! He’s currently working on music all the time he can, and non stop producing his own tracks. The man got it!