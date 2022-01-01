Rock solid Ministries

Alfred and Andrew are too talented children that decided to make this group to worship God, and to teach kids that it’s OK to worship him through Music. rocksolid has not been out for that long and already is verified as an official Artist in Spotify and it’s music is out in Apple Music,YouTube music, youtube.com,iTunes and Spotify The Lord has really been helping us and we are really excited and happy for the accomplishments that this group has made. Never forget we are rocksolid and our faith is in God.