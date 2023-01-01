Zola is our wedding website! You can view all information, details and even RSVP! We attached our Venmo for our Honeymoon Wish Money Fund! Your presence at our wedding is the greatest gift you could give us. No gifts are expected , but if you would like to make a contribution to our honeymoon or to our first home fund we would greatly appreciate it! We look forward to celebrating with you!
Our Wedding Website
Where you can find all information, details and you can even RSVP! www.zola.com https://www.zola.com/wedding/samanthawonthejakepot
Honeymoon/Wedding Gift
@Samei_Jake_6 Having you with us at our wedding is the best gift you can give us. No gifts are expected, however if you would like to donate to our honeymoon fund or our first home fund, this link is an option to do so! A card box will be at the wedding as well! Cannot wait to celebrate with you all!
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2023 the dtx company