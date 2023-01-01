Jake & Samantha
Jake & Samantha's Avatar

Jake & Samantha

Zola is our wedding website! You can view all information, details and even RSVP! We attached our Venmo for our Honeymoon Wish Money Fund! Your presence at our wedding is the greatest gift you could give us. No gifts are expected , but if you would like to make a contribution to our honeymoon or to our first home fund we would greatly appreciate it! We look forward to celebrating with you!

Powered by Flowpage

All your links in one place

Powered by Flowcode

Free QR code generator