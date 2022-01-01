Juniper Preserve Scavenger Hunt

You've found the starting point of the scavenger hunt! Explore Juniper Preserve, learn new things about the area, and most importantly. . . Have fun! Don't forget to stop by the front desk at the end of your hunt to collect a prize. Instructions: Each destination will have a QR code that you'll scan to get to the next clue. Take a photo/selfie at each of the 5 destinations they lead you to. Bring your photos to the front desk at the end of your hunt. . . Extra points if you tag us in a photo on Instagram or Facebook! #pronghornresort