Sculpt Body Contour

Sculpt offers noninvasive ways to help you target stubborn fat! We have a variety of machines that can help you reach your goals! We can even help improve the appearance of cellulite! The areas of your body that can be treated are the stomach, back, sides, legs, face, butt, and hip dips.😬 Some of our machines guarantee you to lose 1-5 inches of fat each session.