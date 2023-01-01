Sean Parker

I am an award-winning digital marketing leader. Throughout my career, I have worked for international companies, non-profits with global impact, and niche organizations. I am pretty easygoing and look for the best in people and organizations. I focus on outcomes, not just numbers. I prefer the AP stylebook and I am okay with the Oxford comma. I have consistently pushed organizations to reach the next level in their marketing efforts. I am passionate about building and leading teams across today's vast communications and marketing landscape.