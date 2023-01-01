Chrissy Bean

I became the owner & Travel Agent of Serene Diamond Travel. I did this because I love to travel and want to do more of it. I can help you find the best ᴅᴇᴀʟs on everything like ғʟɪɢʜᴛs, ᴄʀᴜɪsᴇs, ᴄᴀʀ ʀᴇɴᴛᴀʟs, ʜᴏᴛᴇʟs, ᴀʟʟ ᴇxᴄʟᴜsɪᴠᴇ ᴠᴀᴄᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴘᴀᴄᴋᴀɢᴇs & ᴍᴏʀᴇ!! I will go the extra mile and help you plan your vacation if you need help or simply take the stress of planning them off of you. So, if you love to t̺͆r̺͆a̺͆v̺͆e̺͆l̺͆ like I do but hate the stress of planning it out, let me help you and get you some great deals you most likely won't find on your own. Why should you use a 🆃︎🆁︎🅰︎🆅︎🅴︎🅻︎ 🅰︎🅶︎🅴︎🅽︎🆃︎? As your personal travel concierge I am here to help you from the planning process all the way until you are back home. My job is to: • Create all plans for you (You can help as much or as little as you’d prefer!) • Find amazing accommodations • Provide a personalized vacation package that fits your exact needs • Deal with long wait times on 800# phone calls • Deal with any issues that occur before or during your trip • Familiarize you with your destination and all the tips & tricks • Give my experienced advice and recommendations And did I mention that you do not have to pay anything extra to book with me? There are ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ any ᴜᴘ-ᴄʜᴀʀɢᴇs or ғᴇᴇs associated with using a ᴛʀᴀᴠᴇʟ ᴀɢᴇɴᴛ. In fact, many of my clients sᴀᴠᴇ money because I am able to find great ᴅᴇᴀʟs, ᴘʀᴏᴍᴏᴛɪᴏɴs, and ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴜɴᴛs for their destinations. I’m constantly looking out for those sᴘᴇᴄɪᴀʟs and can apply them to your trips even if you have already booked! Want to go on vacation but afraid you don’t have enough money? I love helping clients book trips on a budget. You can go on an amazing vacation without spending thousands of dollars. I will be showing you some real life quotes for budget-friendly destinations! Do you already have a trip planned? It is not too late to let me help! I can transfer your reservation over to my agency so I can provide you all the help listed above! Please leave a message with ᴀɴʏ questions! I am more than happy to help give you more information on how to get started planning.