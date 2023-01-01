San Jac Outreach Advisor for Deer Park HS - South and Wolters Accelerated HS. I am here to help you every step of the way! Email: [email protected] Office: 281-998-6150 Ext. 1567
Step 1b: APPLY to San Jacinto College
DEADLINE 02/22/2024 Create/Log into to Apply Texas. Create a profile. Submit a Two Year application for Fall 2024.
Step 3: Register for Fall 2024 class
DEADLINE 07/18/2024 After you have completed ALL of the enrollment steps, you have to meet with a Program Advisor.
CLAIM YOUR SAN JAC SOS ACCOUNT
Once you get accepted, you will need to claim your San Jac account. Make sure there are NO spaces behind your name and your birthday is in the correct format. Here you will CREATE a password for your San Jac student portal and CREATE security questions.
IF YOU HAVE ALREADY TAKEN THE TSIA
Go TSI Cross-Institutional Score Request Form and select Submit Request. Log in with your G NUMBER and the password you created when creating your San Jac SOS account. This form will be used so that San Jac can receive scores for your TSIA exam.
