Salt Lake Running Company
HOKA Product Information and Tech Specs
GLIDE SHOES - Signature HOKA Cushion, Soft, Road Shoes
Arahi 5
Lightweight stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, early stage Meta-Rocker, APMA approved
Gaviota 3
Max cushioned stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, think Bondi with stability, APMA approved
FLY SHOES - Responsive, Lightweight, Fast
Carbon X 2
Carbon fiber plated, lightweight, responsive Profly midsole, made for competitive training & racing
SKY SHOES - High Cushion, Lightweight, Trail Running & Hiking
Speedgoat 4
High cushioned trail shoe made for technical terrain, Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole, 5mm lugs
Torrent 2
Lightweight responsive trail shoe with Profly midsole, full rubber outsole, low price point option
Stinson ATR 6
ATR = All Terrain, max cushion, broad and highest volume HOKA midsole, 4mm lug traction
