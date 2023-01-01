The Southern Shanks Band

Southern Shanks Band SOUTHERN SWAMP ROCK WITH A COUNTRY TWIST The SSB was formed in 2006 with lifelong friends and a once-in-a-lifetime relationship between Michael and Rachel. We specialize in music with a strong vocal presence. We can describe our show as an ebb-and-flow performance. We will take you on a journey of fast upbeat familiar tunes and back through the bedroom classics. All of our music is rooted in the blues, rock, and country. We've been told our original music can best be heard through the speakers on the fairing of your favorite 2 wheeled ride.