SOY ALEJANDRO

Born July 10th, 1998, Alejandro Giovanni Ocasio Santiago, better known as his stage name Soy Alejandro is a Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and record producer. He instantly rose to fame after the release of his smash hit debut single ‘Brazilera’, instantly gathering everyone’s attention Alejandro became the first Latin Artist in history to debut on the top of the charts with their debut single (via Stan Society) with only one song out Alejandro is already making a name for himself & making history, his debut album is ready to be released in the early Summer.