Stacy Fretina
Elite Fishing Series Pro Angler 1st lady to win Power Pole Pro Redfish Tournament IFA Angler
Professional Redfish Angler Stacy Fretina
Professional Redfish Angler Stacy Fretina joins us with a tour recap.
Reel Wicked Apparel
Our Story Reel Wicked Apparel has been branded “clothing with a drop or two of attitude.” This line has been tailored to all men, women and children who share a common passion for the great outdoors! Reel Wicked offers edgy apparel at an affordable price! We offer everything from T-shirts, swimwear, headwear and performance wear.
Fishbites
Since 1999, Carr Specialty Baits, Inc. has been busy revolutionizing the fishing industry with our game-changing brand of baits and lures called Fishbites. Family owned and operated in St. Augustine, FL, we pride ourselves on making reliably consistent fishing products for anglers of all ages around the world. Fishbites baits and lures are made with pride in the Sunshine State USA – The Fishing Capital of The World. Fishbites.com is the ONLY site where orders are shipped fresh from the factory.