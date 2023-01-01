Loss Survivors Focus Group
Loss Survivors Focus Group

Thank you for your interest in participating in a postvention focus group about the lived experiences of suicide loss survivors. This conversation is an opportunity to share your experiences and perceptions of having survived a suicide loss and provide input regarding postvention support needs throughout Maine. The discussion will take about 1 hour. Please read the Project Description before registering.

