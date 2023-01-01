Suzy's Favorite Products

Suzy's Favorite Products

As an Amazon affliliate I earn from qualifying purchases. (It doesn't impact you in any way) ALL PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN TESTED FOR AT LEAST 6 MONTHS AND RECOMMEND WHOLE HEARTEDLY. NO PRODUCTS ARE SPONSORED.

Grow Lights

Moss Poles & Trellises

Semi-Hydro Set Up (SMALL)

Semi-Hydro Set Up (MEDIUM)

Semi-Hydro Set Up (LARGE & XL)

LRGE & XL outter clear containers I get from Thrift Stores, 99 Cent Store and Restaurant Supply Stores

Substrates

Fertilizers and Additives

Pest Management

MISC Planty Products

instagram icon
tiktok icon