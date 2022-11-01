Tattnall County 4-H Fundraisers
Tattnall County 4-H'ers are participating in a variety of fundraisers to help support their many 4-H projects, activities and events. You can help them by shopping from their fundraiser links below. All items ship directly to you from the vendor unless otherwise indicated for digital items (such as Little Caesar's coupons). For more details about any fundraisers, please contact the Extension Office at (912) 557-6724, ext. 4
Shop Ariel Cruz's Fundraiser
Ariel is selling Little Caesar's pizza kits, cookie dough, and in-store pick-up coupons to help raise money for her archery, livestock show, and DPA projects. Click here to shop and support Ariel!
Register to sell Little Caesar's!
Does your child need to raise funds to help support an upcoming Tattnall County 4-H activity or event? If so, click on this link and register them as a NEW USER. It will provide you with a unique link that you can share with family and friends. Once your link is created, we will also add it to the list above.