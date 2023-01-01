Team U.P. Roller Derby
Team U.P. Roller Derby

Team U.P. is a collaboration between Keweenaw Roller Derby (Houghton, MI) and Dead River Derby (Marquette, MI). We are currently undefeated and are hoping to take the Division 1 state title at the Mitten Kitten tournament October 13-15, 2023.

