Team U.P. is a collaboration between Keweenaw Roller Derby (Houghton, MI) and Dead River Derby (Marquette, MI). We are currently undefeated and are hoping to take the Division 1 state title at the Mitten Kitten tournament October 13-15, 2023.
Merchandise fundraiser for Team U.P.
We have an opportunity to to get Team U.P. Roller Derby merchandise for a very limited time!! Profits go to Team U.P. to help us get to the Michigan Mitten Kitten. (Please note your color choices in the notes at checkout.)
Check us out at our last bout against Lakeshore Roller Derby
Thank you Big Lake Media for video and photography.
Interested in trying Roller Derby?
Click here to get more info about roller derby in Marquette. Please reach out to us if you live outside the area or are under 18 and we can connect you with a league.
Thank you to Mark Stonerock & UP Rehab Services
Mark has been the on site medic for Marquette's roller derby teams for many years. Visit his clinic for all your sports medicine needs.
Thank you to Gwinn-Sawyer Veterinary Clinic
For your sponsorship and keeping our pets healthy for all these years.
