The Black Hair Experience

Inspired by two friends who both share a love and appreciation of black hair and popular culture came together to create The Black Hair Experience. Our exhibit transforms nostalgic moments of shared experiences into instagrammable spaces that connect visitors to moments from their childhood, the vibrancy of hair in present day, and create memories for them to cherish in the future. ​ So what is The Black Hair Experience? ​ Art Exhibit + Instagram Worthy Spaces = An extreme amount of fun that fosters self love, sparks memories of your childhood, creating in-real life connections for sure to give you a one of a kind experience. So grab a ticket, get cute, and come ready for a great time.