The Cadillac Thieves

The Cadillac Thieves is a 4-piece band based in Central Texas formed by Blaik Mair and Jarrod Allen in 2018. With heavy guitar tones and honest from the heart lyrics, The Cadillac Thieves bring a familiar sound to the Texas Music scene but a sound that is very much their own. With Blaik Mair on lead vocals & lead guitar, Jarron Allen on bass & vocals, Austin Hall on guitar, and Juan Hernandez on drums, this band will leave you with an experience like no other. So sit down, buckle up and take a ride with The Cadillac Thieves.