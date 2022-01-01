Dade
THEDARKDAD3 IS A VARIATION OF THE NAME DADE MURPHY. YOU CAN CALL ME DARK OR DADE. My nickname was made up and taken from Hackers 1995 Film. I love cars, film, photography, video games, sci-fi, horror , dogs and traveling.
