Mr & Ms BuckILY

Mr. & Ms. BuckILY 1k Stream Dare/Surprise Challenge Goal: First One to Raise 1k In Donations Wins the Challenge & The Loser Must Preform the Secret Dare/Surprise on Stream in front of Everyone LIVE! The Money Will Be Used for The Reveal of The Dare and Stream Surprise Only! Any Left-Over Donations will be used as Stream or Discord Contests/Giveaways/ or Good Will Donations towards Helping Other Streamers/Friends Accomplish their Goals! Whether its $1 or $100 IT'LL ALL help out Many others (Besides just us) in the Long Run! Make sure to include in your Donations either #TeamMr or #TeamMs That way in either stream we'll be able to keep track of who's in the Lead and Provide Daily Updates! From Both of US: Thank You Guys So Much for Everything You Do for Us! You All Have Been So Supportive of Us and We Can't Thank you guys Enough! Were Very Excited to Reveal The Dare and Surprise to you guys & Know that you all will LOVE IT! At Both of our Streams Were All one Giant Family & We Couldn't Get to Where Were Going Without all of your Lurks, Dono's, Subs, Shares, Support, Love and Time! May The Best Team Win! Love the ILY's I-III-XXIII