The T Team

In commemoration of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority's Centennial, Theresa & Tadzia have teamed up to help the National Education Fund raffle off three prizes as a fundraiser for future scholarships! ​ PRIZES: A one-of-a-kind, 1.1-ct. total weight, diamond pendant, encased in 14-carat yellow gold. (valued at over $4,000) $500 cash prizes (2 prizes) You can win by purchasing a $25 ticket. Winners will have the choice of which prizes they wish. ​ Drawing Date: November 12, 2022, at 7:22 pm CST Location: Online (Instagram: @SGRNEF)