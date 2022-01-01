Total Management Systems, Inc.
Our rich history began in 1980 by T.M. (Tom) Sundaram, now Chairman of the Board, and Radha Sundaram, secretary/ treasurer, with their purchase of their first hotel in Gallup, New Mexico. With Tom’s architectural background, the excitement of developing hotels was natural. They then proceeded to have several successful hotel projects in Gallup. In 1996, Total Management extended their hotel development to Gallup, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Texas, and other markets.
