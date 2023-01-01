ToolBoss

ToolBoss is a spin off of its parent company, Acadiana Used Auto Parts & Recycling, and a brother to its older sister company RileyFindsDiscounts, all of which are in the SargentSchmidt family of companies. Ask myself and my partner get older, we want to do things right, Not necessarily the old fashioned way, but the right way. Doing strait business, Hometown manners and customer service in a cyber world. I firmly believe a man makes his own luck. I have always hustled here and there, but it didn't take till one day when the pawn shop infuriated me with their 280% mark up on used tools. So I started off, I started collecting. I started buying every drill, every miter saw, every generator, everything I could find. Off of marketplace and other sites getting tools dirt cheap. It didn't take me long to build up a surplus. I even pushed the envelope, seeing how high I could fly with this. I started with a Ryobi Drill. Then traded it up several times till I got something bigger that i wanted A generator. Saying to myself, This is gonna work. Alright. I never second guessed myself, never looked back, and started growing. Rapidly and so forth ToolBoss was birthed into existence. Easily suppling your tool needs. We buy low and sell low. We have a book of satisfied clients, repeat customers, that are already cashing in on our Loyalty Program, and we are on payroll of 2 companies supplying them tools for the jobs they do. Tools are very affordable with ToolBoss. Dont let anybody take your hard earned money anymore, with their imaginary inflation, If you finding yourself in a Bind and needing a tool don't go to the pawn shop and pay them $280% interest on a freaking tool, don't go to a Fly by Night Ryobi flash sale; that never ends well, come see me, ToolBoss has what you need, better Brands better prices. Financing available in some cases. Loyalty Rewards program in place. Volume pricing. Go with the better deal, the better brand, and the better service at ToolBoss. contact us!!