Hey! Cameron here. Your personal trainer and favorite MMA fighter :)
Have you been wanting to be more active but have no idea where to begin? You're not alone! I am here to guide you through YOUR fitness journey. I offer various programs to keep you engaged and to give you the results you have been wanting to see.
As Paradigm's youth boxing instructor, I believe that martial arts plays a critical role in empowering today's youth. The benefits are beyond measure.
LETS TALK ABOUT IT. SO YOU CAN BE ABOUT IT!
It all starts with a chat. Let's talk about it! If you would like to be contacted regarding available programs, drop your information and I will reach out to you via text.
