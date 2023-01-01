Beth Woodard

Beth is a Master Sylist with over 20+ years experience in Hair Design and Salon Management. Beth started her education in Germany before moving back to New York to get licensed in Cosmetology in 1996. She specializes in hair coloring and personalized placement. She has managed several different salons and continues to own her own business. In addition she makes some of her own products and has studied herbal medicine, meditation and is a Reiki practitioner. Beth is also studying to become a Life Coach in addition to her accomplishments. To book an appointment please click onto the website link. Or text 518-810-1255 Have a colorful day!