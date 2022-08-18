JFK
Building a vacation resort 😎 for people who want a break from the rat race. Building a outdoor event space venue for a planned event
Private pool events
Escape from your hectic schedule with family,or friends to our private resort style swimming pool
Private Event Venue on 10-acre Estate
any special planned event will do well on this private 10 acre property.
10 Acre Private Retreat
Private 10 Acre swim & tennis retreat getaway & with a full outdoor basketball court
Private cabin retreat and walking trails
Private 10 Acre cabin retreat with beautiful streams and walking trails