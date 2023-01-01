Vertical Music Ministries

My name is Jimmy Hunt aka G.R.A.D.E. Which is an acronym for God Reveals All Delivering Everything, I'm a Christian Hip Hop Artist from Jackson, MS. I've been writing and recording music for a very long time. I'm honored to use my gift to Exalt the Name of Jesus. My mission is to share the Gospel through my craft to deliver as many as I can from the world and share the Light of Jesus to all. I was called to minister in 2015 as I was facing time in prison before God stepped in.