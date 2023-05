vushaj vacation rental

Relax with the whole family or by youself at this luxurious peaceful and tranquil two story house that is rare to find within the area and that been completely remodeled. Located in a quiet and homey street. Just a short 2 min walk to the beach (200ft from the beach). Beachis viewable from the porch. Tawas is 13 miles away, east tawas is 10 miles away. Home is located near Au Sable River.