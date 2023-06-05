WAGGYS & WISHES PET ADOPTION

Waggys & Wishes Pet Adoption Agency relies on fundraising efforts to support their mission of rescuing and rehoming pets in need. As a nonprofit organization, the agency is committed to using donations and grants to provide medical care, food, shelter, and training for animals in their care. The agency hosts a variety of fundraising events throughout the year, such as adoption fairs, auctions, and benefit concerts. They also rely on individual and corporate donations, as well as grants and sponsorships, to support their operations.