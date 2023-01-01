Wiggles & Walks

Hi, I'm Jessica! I am so excited to em*BARK* on this entrepreneurial journey! Do you need someone to feed your fur babies or slithery friends? Give your pride and joy some hugs and play time while you’re gone? Do you want picture or video updates of your animal while you’re gone? Seek no more. I have 2 dogs of my own and hate leaving them when I need to leave town, so let me relieve that stress from you when you need to leave town! I’m familiar with giving them medications (and dealing with nasty situations, if necessary)! I’m also familiar with being around other pets, including cats and snakes, but I don’t have any experience in medicating them. Feel free to message me if you have any questions. We hope to book with you soon😊🐾