Solomon Winbush
We all come from Adam and Eve so there’s only one race: the human race. No race is superior or inferior to any other race. What does the Bible say about racism? For many, the misconception is that the Bible is racist
We all come from Adam and Eve so there’s only one race: the human race. No race is superior or inferior to any other race. What does the Bible say about racism? For many, the misconception is that the Bible is racist
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company