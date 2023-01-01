I am an artist specializing in multiple mediums and styles.
Wizdom101
Day-to-day vibes and sketches.
Twitch
Actively creating art, in the moment.
YouTube
Videos of me creating art.
Inspiration
Environments and things I find inspiration in.
Twitter
Where I post essays about art.
Artwork Portfolio
Emphasizes illustrative styles and fan-artwork with some commission work.
Behance
Features Adobe centered product casing and graphic design work.
