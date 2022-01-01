Chef Brian Alston

2 Time Award winning Team Competition Chef (1st Place(2018)-World of Chocolate & 2nd Place (2021)Culinary Fight Club "Street Food Showdown) Chef Brian Alston is a professional chef for Xclusive Catering LLC and has over 35 years of cooking experience. Brian has traveled to many countries, while studying food and culture to enhance his culinary skills. He is a certified COVID 19 safe food handler. He is a community health advocate and is partnered and active with the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Assoc., Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move Initiative” University of Chicago Health, National Kidney Foundation Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children Hospital of Chicago, and Jen Care Health to name a few. In 2016, Brian was awarded the AHA, Heart of Excellence Award (recognition for outstanding commitment towards improving heart health and quality of life for all Americans) As a private chef for hire, his reputation has lead him to cook for many celebrities, including, Jennifer Hudson, Marvin Sapp, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, Yolanda Adams, VaShawn Mitchell, Byron Cage, Tasha Cobbs, Eric Roberson, Cheryl Underwood, Michael Jordan and former Mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel to name a few. Chef Brian is on the move and rising as a true culinary star.