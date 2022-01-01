Jonathan Roman

Hi My name is Johnny Roman but you can called me John I'm 27 years old I'm Single I like to play games on PC and Mobile my favorite games is Fortnite, GTA 5, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Call Of Duty Mobile I like to eat, stay up late watching YouTube videos and I like to watch dragon ball I was born premature with a disability and I can't spell/pronounce some words very good. Hi My name is Johnny Roman but you can called me John I'm 26 years old I'm Single I like to play games on PC and Mobile my favorite games is Fortnite, GTA 5 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 I like to eat, stay up late watching YouTube videos and I like to watch dragon ball I was born premature with a disability and I can't spell/pronounce some words very good Teespring Merch Store About Me Panel Content I like to eat, stay up late watching YouTube videos and I like to watch dragon ball I was born premature with a disability and I can't spell/pronounce some words very good when I'm offline I like to watch The Batman TV Seies-2004-2008 I also used to watched Drake and Josh, icarly SpongeBob and more My Laptop Specs PROCESSOR Intel® Core™ i5-7200U CPU @ 2.50GHz GRAPHICS Intel® HD Graphics 620 AUDIO Intel® Display Audio HD Webcam C510 Conexant SmartAudio HD NETWORKING AND I/O Realtek PCIe GbE Family Controller Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® MEMORY 16 GB STORAGE ADATA SU630