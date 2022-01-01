Yasmina Edwards
Experienced Founder with a demonstrated history of working in the consumer services area. Strong business professional skilled in strategic partnerships , intercultural communication, cross cultural translator and this past year she has added facilitator capital raising expert . She has developed robust experience in media relations and content production (films) in fulfilling her passion for Africa which has been central to her narrative and work .
http://bit.ly/2JDKWch
Until the lions have their own historians the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.