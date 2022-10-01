Matthew Hennion

Leading a growing financial services agency, passionate about serving and helping people win in business and life! His firm is dedicated to helping everyday people learn how money works and helping them secure and protect their families and businesses financially! Matt is passionate about mentoring and developing entrepreneurs to start, grow and scale their own business on the financial industry using WFG’s proven, turnkey system, allowing our partners to get started fast and build a business with no limits! They empower people from all walks of life, giving them the opportunity to take back control by providing a world class opportunity, mentorship from experienced leaders, with an environment to succeed!