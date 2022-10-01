youB Inc.
youB is a unique social and environmental platform aimed at helping everyone "To help us be better, do better, and make things better."
We are a community, here for each other. youB is a haven to share stories, inspiration, and ideas about environmental and social responsibility. youB was founded as a space where we can safely dig into important topics with like-minded people to learn what steps we can take to make a difference in the world.
Register for "Feeling Rooted" on Oct 6 at 2pm/est
With so many serious issues swirling around us, it's important to have tools to stay grounded. Together, let's explore the youB Healthy Me Values and how our lived experiences of these values can help us connect with our healthiest selves. Your story can be the inspiration in someone else's life! Join managing editor Morgan Robinson, and our founder, David Goldsmith, as we host an exploration of the Healthy Me youB Values.