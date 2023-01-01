Zachary T. Kreiger
#classof2023 #hnhsgrad
My Plan
We are so excited to announce the high school graduation of Zachary Kreiger! His plan is to pursue his bachelor's degree through Colorado Tech University online while working as a restaurant team lead with McDonald's. Instead of a traditional party, Zachary chose to have a family cruise to Belize!
Please navigate the page and check out all the exciting things Zach has planned for the future! Also, if you want, you can paypal him a few dollars to buy a cup of coffee to get through those long nights and insane term papers. Thank you for celebrating his accomplishments with us!