Welcome to the privacy request page for the dtx company, operator of Flowcode and Flowpage. California residents can make requests here under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), such as to exercise their right to opt out of what the CCPA calls a “sale” of personal information.

Some of our collection of data happens through cookies and other automated technologies, such as when you scan one of our Flowcodes. That data is tied to a specific browser. This privacy request page automatically checks to see if we have that sort of data for the browser that you use to submit this form. If so, we will take that data into account when responding to your request. To make a privacy request relating to data collected through cookies and other automated technologies in a different browser, use that browser to visit and submit this form from that browser as well.

If you’d like your do-not-sell request to include personal information that we collect via cookies and similar technology, then please click the Cookie Preferences link in the footer below, switch all of the optional categories off, and click Confirm My Choices. Please repeat this process from each each browser you use to visit our site or QR code-linked sites.