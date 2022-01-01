Download a code and create a page

Fill out step one and watch your links populate on the right

1

Add as many destinations as you'd like. Your code will scan to a page that includes them all.

icon for Website destination input

Website

icon for File destination input

File

icon for YouTube destination input

YouTube

icon for Instagram destination input

Instagram

icon for SMS destination input

SMS

2

Choose a code pattern

    3

    Choose a color

    4

    Upload an image/logo (optional)

    Max size: 10MB

    5

    Name your page and code (optional)

    6

    Sign up to download your Flowcode

    Email

    Password

    No thanks, I just want a Flowcode

    Begin with Step 1 to add destination(s)

    Your Flowcode will scan to a mobile friendly landing page, optimized for conversions.

    Your Flowcode will scan to a mobile friendly landing page, optimized for conversions. You will have more customization options once created.

    An experience proven to increase engagement and conversions

    Turn real world interactions into digital customers

    Flowcode

    The highest converting QR code on the market

    • Best-in-class custom design
    • Ultra-fast scanning
    • Dynamic redirect destination
    • Privacy compliant
    • Quality assured
    • Premium customer service

    Flowpage

    Mobile-optimized landing page platform

    • Create in under 60 seconds
    • Organizes your digital footprint
    • Customize with unique designs
    • Mobile-first easy navigation
    • Quickly organizes all your links
    • Personalize site widgets

    Data & Analytics

    Proprietary data and audience insights

    • Daily connection count
    • Connections by time of day
    • Connections by device type
    • Live scan tracking
    • Geo-location tracking
    • Generate & share detailed reports
    Request a demo

    Used by over 10,000 businesses and 5 million individuals across 100+ countries with proven results

    Ways to use Flowcode

    Click below to see examples and best practices

    Real Estate
    Restaurants
    TV & Video
    Education

    Loved by people and businesses around the world

    Make a Flowcode

    Creator office hours

    Our office is in the heart of Soho in NYC. If you happen to be in the area, we would love to meet you! We are available Tuesdays from 9am-5pm to answer questions or just talk. Walk-ins are accepted.

    45 Grand Street New York, NY 10013

    Reserve a spot

    FAQ’s

    What is a QR code?

    open

    What are the benefits of QR Codes?

    open

    Are QR codes free?

    open

    How can I use QR codes for my business?

    open

    How do QR codes work?

    open

    How can I create my own QR code for free?

    open

    What is the safest QR code generator?

    open

    Are free QR codes safe?

    open

    What is the best free QR code generator?

    open

    Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]

    Start building connections with your customers today

    Contact sales