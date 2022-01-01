Get your Starter Kit for $1.

Get introduced to Flowcode for just a buck. Based on feedback from our 1 million+ creators, we've hand selected the tools you need to get started with QR.

No need to decide how you'll use your codes right now. The Starter Kit will guide you through the quick set up process.

Flowcode is the next generation of QR codes

Flowcodes never expire and scan on all devices, no app required

Customize your Flowcode

Send your audience anywhere

With Flowcode QR Codes, you Instantly and magically connect your audience to your digital universe.

Display your  Flowcode

QR codes that are printed and properly displayed get 30% more scans!

Connect to everything, not just one link!

Your QR code is being scanned by a phone, so make sure that the post-scan experience works on a mobile device.

Test your code

Test your QR code on multiple device types to ensure there aren’t any issues.

What’s Included:

1 5.5" x 8.5" Flyer

6 2” Stickers

2 3” Stickers

Used by over 10,000 businesses and 5 million individuals across 100+ countries with proven results.