Collaborate with ease
View and share Flowcodes and Flowpages with entire teams. Give permissions to duplicate assets, view analytics, and change Flowcode scan destinations utilizing Flowteams.
Keep your branding consistent
Flowteams enables entire organizations to use the same QR code designs to match the custom colors of your brand.
Company control
Your teams are using Flowcodes, collecting CRM information, and deciding where to send your customers. Gain organization wide insights and control.
Streamline your team management
Insightful analytics
View the performance of your Flowcodes across entire organizations or teams with total ease.
Sharing your way
Assign admin privileges, manage permissions, create teams and sub-teams, and maintain member lists with ease.
Campaign organization
Create nested folders for teams and individuals so every campaign is trackable and organized.
FAQ
What is Flowteams?
Flowteams allows multi-level organizations to function! With a few clicks you can easily organize and collaborate at scale with secure sharing of Flowcode and Flowpage. Sharing assets and toggling permissions can be done in a few clicks.
With Flowteams, how do you create a team and add people?
Creating a team and adding people can be done in a few clicks! Simply navigate to "My Org" in your Flowcode account, select "Teams", and create a team. Follow step by step by clicking here.
Can you share assets directly from individual accounts to teams?
Yes. You can share it with a team (e.g. Customer Success) or a subteam (e.g. NBC Client Team Coverage). However a team cannot be an owner of an asset.
What happens to the materials in accounts of someone who leave an organization?
Assets are always owned by a specific user and those materials would then move with the same shared permissions to an admin’s account.
How many sub teams can one individual be a part of?
As many as they would like! You can also nest sub teams as many times as you like. E.g. a team of a team of a team of a team
