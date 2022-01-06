QR Codes for Independent Sellers
The independent seller market is projected to rapidly grow in the coming years. As the market becomes more crowded, independent sellers can distinguish themselves by using QR codes to build relationships with their customers and drive traffic to their websites.
QR codes instantly connect customers to e-commerce experiences with a quick scan. Independent sellers can confidently choose Flowcode knowing its next-gen QR codes are a cut above the rest.
Reduce Marketing Costs with QR Analytics
Learn who your audience is and get more orders!
Engagement Metrics
Real-time performance tracking to see how your audience is engaging with your content.
Media Tracking
Match QR scans and link clicks to each creative. Then see all the data from your marketing channels in one place.
Conversion Data
Optimize your customer journey with full funnel analytics. Track conversions, exits, and abandoned carts.
Custom Flowpages
Mobile-first landing pages built to share all your content and links.
Marketing Pixels
Reengage users who scanned or clicked your codes and pages. Easily retarget across digital platforms.
Contact Collection
Build your audience with our CRM tools and create direct connection points.
Use Cases
Independent sellers can use QR codes to instantly send real-world buyers to their e-store with a quick scan.
Increase Sales
Include QR codes on receipts and packaging that allow customers to effortlessly reorder their favorites, discover new products, and leave reviews.
Track Engagement
Every time a customer scans a Flowcode valuable data is generated. Use our analytics tool to inform strategic decisions by tracking how customers interact with your products.
Boost Brand Visibility
Include customized Flowcodes in your marketing materials to unify customers across channels. Interested customers can scan the Flowcode with their phones and instantly visit your website.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Are QR codes free?
Most QR codes are free, but they can only receive a limited number of scans and their URLs cannot be updated after the fact. With Flowcode, your first 10 QR codes are free, last forever, and can be updated anytime.
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Simply open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
Can I track how customers are engaging with my QR codes?
Yes! Flowcode Pro offers advanced analytics that lets you see scans by time of day, date, day of week, and device type. Check out Flowcode Pro's other great features.
