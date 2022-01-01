QR Codes for Live Events

Manage live events with QR codes

QR codes make it easy for students to access educational resources and can be instantly incorporated into lesson plans.

Talk to an events expert
Make a free code

We power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo

->

QR codes on tickets

Add QR codes to tickets

From making check-in easy (no more clumsy ticket ripping) to sending customers to promotional deals, adding QR codes to tickets opens up a world of possibilities.

Upgrade now ->

Sell merchandise with ease

QR codes connect to any URL, like an online store, and make it easy for customers to shop online and skip the in-person lines. It's a win-win — give your buyer options while creating an additional point of sale for your event.

Sell more merchandise ->
QR codes on merchandise and clothing
Collect CRM with QR codes

Collect customer information

A mailing list is the bread and butter of any live event promoter. A QR code is an easy way to get them to sign up. Create lead magnets and strong CTAs to encourage people to volunteer their contact details.

Start now ->

"We use Flocode in many different ways to add a fun user experience for our fanbase attending Somerset Patriots Minor League Baseball games. Each seat in the ballpark has a QR Code, which I change every game to something specific for that game. We also use to add opportunities for fans to sign up for contests, promotions, scavenger hunts, and much more!"

Dave Marek, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Somerset Patriots

Best practices for QR codes at events

  • QR codes for wifi

    WiFi is key

    Venues can have bad reception. Ensure there's WiFi at your venue so people can scan QR codes with ease and explore your digital destinations.

  • QR codes CTAs

    Include calls to actions (CTAs)

    CTAs get people to take action. They reduce decision fatigue, create a clear path to the next step, and improve conversions. Give people a reason to scan your QR.

  • QR codes for events

    Is your staff educated?

    QR Codes are a valuable resource to get engagement in your venue — but only if they are being scanned. Ensure your staff is prompting customers to scan codes.

Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?

Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.

Go pro for free

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  • Custom designed codes

     Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Try now for free

FAQs for QR codes for events

How do you use QR codes for events?

open

How do I create a free QR code for an event?

open

Can QR codes link to calendar events?

open

How do you create QR codes for tickets?

open

How do I create a QR code for an invitation?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]