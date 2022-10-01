QR Codes for Non-profits
QR codes help non-profits raise more money
Promote your cause, connect with donors, and reach new audiences with QR code technology.
Raise awareness everywhere
Print a QR code on flyers, swag, event signs, stickers and almost anything else, so anyone can learn about the cause with a single scan.
Link to videos and audio
QR codes can link directly to audio and video. Potential supporters can instantly see media you’ve prepared including footage of those in need of your efforts.
Donations and petitions made easy
With just one scan you can direct supporters straight to your donation page. QR codes placed around a fundraiser make it simple to maximize support for the cause.
QR codes have really helped STARability with making our fundraising efforts and so much more fun, versatile, easy and accessible. Being a non-profit, everything comes down to cost, and Flowcode in particular is not too expensive and with the results we've seen so far, it's worth it!
How non-profits use QR codes
Direct mail donations
Forget sending checks in the mail. QR codes on mail donation requests connect supporters with a way to instantly donate.
Build new support
Effortlessly build a social following with QR codes that scan to your newsletter or social handles.
Measure engagement
Study engagement by regions with Flowcode scan data to see where your marketing efforts should be expanded.
Key Flowcode features you get
Unlimited Flowcodes
Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime.
Custom designed code
Make a custom Flowcode featuring your colors, logo, and brand aesthetic.
Advanced analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQ's for using QR codes to fundraise
How can I track the effectiveness of QR codes to my ad campaign?
Flowcode offers analytics that allow you to gather first party data on when and who is scanning your codes. Higher price tiers also offer direct CRM integration.
How do nonprofits get QR codes?
Easily make a QR code in under 60 seconds and display it anywhere you’d like! In just a few easy steps, you can choose the webpage, PDF, social media page, or more that you’d like the code to link to. Additionally, all our codes are editable live, so you never have to reprint them to change the link destination. Our codes are color, circular, and eye-catching, so you’ll make the most of your marketing efforts, for free!
Can you create a QR code for donations?
Yes, QR codes can link to any webpage of your choosing. Once a user scans the code, they can be directed to your organization's donation page and securely allow for a payment to be made.
